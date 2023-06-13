Judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, host Graham Norton and Vanessa Williams of season 2 of "Queen of the Universe" streaming on Paramount +

The adventures of “Queen of the Universe” season 2 are about to get bigger and better than ever before.

Vanessa Williams, who serves as a judge on the global singing competition, revealed that the latest season explores something completely new.

Not only does the reality-music series feature talented drag queens from all around the globe — the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Mexico, the United States, and Australia — it also takes a look at the queens’ “longevity within their own circles,” Williams told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

READ MORE: Vanessa Williams Shares Her Go-To Tim Hortons Order

“You know, ones that have been doing it for years, ones that are brand new and trying to figure out what their lane is and also the relationships between the parents and the queens. That’s something that we did not explore last year,” she said, adding that, “this year you get a chance to really see the support and the love that the families have for their queens that are competing.”

Williams, 60, went on to tease season 2’s “unbelievable” production value.

“I mean, more pyrotechnics, more dancers. It is beyond.”

The actress and former Miss America champion admitted there’s definitely moments where she gets lost in performances, ultimately making it difficult to articulate the critique.

READ MORE: ‘Queen Of The Universe’ Season 2: More Glitter & Glitz In New Trailer

“There are moments when you get blown away completely and it’s flawless. Yeah,” Williams told Bustamante, noting that, despite the fact, the audience “is the one that actually votes.”

She explained that the performers not only have to make sure they’re playing to the judges, but that they’re engaging the audience as well, since they’re the ones the queens have to win over and “convince.”

“It’s amazing seeing the dynamics [of the performers],” Williams added, pointing out that “some people have a strong suit with their vocals,” while others “have a strong suit with their personality and their action.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Williams Reveals What Kind Of A Grandma She Is: ‘I Can’t Wait To Have More Adventures And Explore More With Him’

As for her experience filming the new season, Williams shared that “It feels very timely and relevant, particularly this year, since there’s so much legislation against drag queens in general, which is mind blowing.”

“Queen of the Universe” season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Tune into “One-on-One with Vanessa Williams” airing Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.