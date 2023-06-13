Zazie Beetz is offering insight to “Joker” fans’ theories about the upcoming sequel film’s musical aspects.

The actress, who reprises her role as Sophie Dumond for “Joker: Folie à Deux”, thinks “people will be surprised” when they watch the Joaquin Phoenix-led project.

“I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical,” she told Variety on Monday while attending Chanel’s Artists Dinner at Tribeca Film Festival in New York. “We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

The psychological thriller — rumoured to take place prominently in Arkham Asylum — also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn to Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/The Joker.

“She’s super warm and kind,” Beetz complimented her new co-star, whose character — The Joker’s accomplice and lover — is introduced in the sequel. “I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she’s a very grounded person. She’s just Stefani.”

Elsewhere, Todd Phillips returns as director and Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey make up the feature’s supporting cast.

Warner Bros. will release “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theatres on October 4, 2024.