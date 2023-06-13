If you don’t want people to know you’re dating someone, don’t make out with them in public. Otherwise, there’s a chance Keith Urban might accidentally reveal your romance to the world.

The country crooner laughingly addressed the “awkward” situation when speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

Urban addressed the unintentional moment when he seemingly captured a PDA moment between singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham, in the audience at a Taylor Swift concert.

“Yeah, oh, I found out,” Urban laughed, reflecting on the inadvertent moment. “Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”

Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman attended the Philadelphia leg of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour last month and took to TikTok to share a clip from the show. Eagled-eye fans spotted another potential love match in the corner, after catching what appeared to be Bridgers and Burnham in the background. The quick clip saw Burnham at one point pulling the singer in for a kiss.

“It felt very awkward,” Urban admitted. “I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Bridgers and Burnham have been linked since January, after being photographed together in Los Angeles. The pair have yet to comment on or confirm the romance.

As for his time at the Swift concert, Urban said he was “having a blast” with Kidman by his side.

“It was great it was so fun,” he said of Swift’s show. “I mean, seriously, you know, she’ll be among the greatest songwriters period, she really will be, when it’s all said and done.”

Meanwhile, Urban is gearing up for his own string of performances with his Las Vegas residency kicking off once again in a few days, and the singer teased what fans might be able to expect from his new shows.

“We’re looking to maybe slip in some songs we’ve never done before,” Urban shared, “and maybe even some of the new ones. One or two, we’ll see!”

Fans can check out his set at this year’s CMA Fest — hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson — when it airs July 19 on ABC.

