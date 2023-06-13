One of Eminem’s three children is officially married.

The rapper’s eldest, Alaina Scott, tied the knot with Matt Moeller last week in Detroit, Michigan. The couple had an outdoor wedding and celebrated their nuptials with 125 of their closest friends and family.

“June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life,” Scott, 30, captioned a series of photos from the special day on Instagram, including a stunning snapshot of the newlyweds kissing on a rooftop, one of them sharing a sweet embrace while posing in front of a vintage car, a close-up of their wedding rings, a pic of their first dance, and more.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Developing ‘8 Mile’ As A TV Show, Aims To Honour Eminem’s ‘Legacy’

“In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she added.

Scott stunned in an embellished, mermaid-style gown featuring off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves and a dramatic train. She accessorized her bridal look with a bejewelled headpiece and a long veil.

As for Moeller, the groom donned a white tuxedo jacket, black pants and a black bowtie.

READ MORE: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Lavish Engagement Party With Fiancé Evan McClintock

Scott’s post also included a photo of her and Moeller’s wedding party dressed in black, which Eminem’s other daughter, Hailie Jade, was a part of. The 27-year-old served as one of the maids of honour.

Meanwhile, Eminem does not appear in any of the photos.

Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021 after more than seven years of dating.

Flash forward to February 2023, the bride’s younger sister, Hailie, and her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got engaged. Shortly after his proposal, McClintock opened up about how he asked Eminem for his blessing before popping the question.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child. The rapper welcomed her with ex-wife Kim Scott in 1995.

In the early 2000s, he legally adopted Alaina, whom he often calls Lainey, from her mother — Kim’s sister — who struggled with drug addiction. Eventually, she died of a suspected overdose in 2016.

READ MORE: Eminem’s Estranged Mother Debbie Congratulates Him On Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction: ‘I Knew You’d Get There’

Eminem also adopted his third child in 2005, now 21-year-old Stevie Scott, whose biological parents are Kim and Eric Hartter — the man Kim dated in between her two marriages to the “Lose Yourself” rapper. In 2019, Hartter reportedly died.

Prior to coming out as non-binary in August 2021, Stevie was previously known as Whitney.