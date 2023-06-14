Chris Stapleton isn’t letting hecklers ruin his fans’ good time.

Last week, the country star played a concert on his “All-American Road Show” tour in Mansfield, Mass., where he had an audience member removed for heckling.

In a video shared on Twitter, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, could be seen reacting to the concertgoer.

“This is silly,” Morgane told the audience.

Talking directly to the heckler, Stapleton said, “These people paid good money to have a good time. You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out.”

Evidently, the heckler chose to “get the hell out,” as seen in a second video shared to social media, which appeared to show the man being escorted out by venue staff.

Stapleton has been on tour with the “All-American Road Show” on-and-off since 2017, having taken a break in 2020, during the pandemic.

The singer started the tour back up again in 2021, and so far in 2023 he’s hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles and more.

His tour is set to continue through the summer, with stops in Toronto and Montreal in August, before finally wrapping up with a show in Dallas in late October.