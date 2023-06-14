The Weeknd attends ''The Idol'' photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd is responding to the backlash surrounding that graphic sex scene on his controversial new show “The Idol”.

The Canadian hitmaker — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — plays mysterious club owner Tedros in the HBO series, with the show already being slammed two episodes in for how far it takes the sexual content.

One X-rated scene in episode 2 — starring Tedros and struggling pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp — in particular, sparked an online frenzy.

At one point, Tesfaye’s creepy character told Jocelyn to “f**kin’ stretch that tiny little p***y” as she put her fingers inside her mouth.

In a new interview with GQ, Tesfaye addressed the criticism, as the reporter commented on the characters watching “Basic Instinct” at one point in the series.

The journalist questioned, “It comes across as a nod to your influences, that you’re maybe trying to recapture that feeling of eroticism in cinema. But to hear you describe it now, we’re not supposed to find that scene in episode 2 overtly sexy?”

Tesfaye insisted, “No. There’s nothing sexy about it. When we use ‘Basic Instinct’ as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven. Verhoeven is the king of ‘90s satire thriller—yes, there’s moments of ‘sexy’ in his films but there are other moments that are very cheesy and hilarious.

“How ever you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Weeknd spoke about viewing the series as a “five-hour film” and having to process people reacting to it in pieces, without knowing the full story.

He said of the criticism, “I wish I could react to it in real time as much as I’d like to, but the time difference is crazy. I’m getting the beginning of it when I’m half asleep. I try to see as much as possible the next day. But it’s tough because… I understand the internet.

“I started on the internet, my first song ever was on YouTube. I understand the internet a lot—and it’s tough to always be online because it’s so much. I love to put it out there, and take [the reactions] in—but I try not to obsess too much.”

The musician added of his character and the sex scenes: “It’s so gluttonous [laughs]. Especially in episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of [to describe it]. He can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor.”