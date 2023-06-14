Samuel L. Jackson has his eyes set on more Marvel.

ET’s Ash Crossan spoke to Jackson at the premiere of his new Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion”, where he revealed which Marvel franchise he wants to be cast in next.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson said of his character, Nick Fury, who first came onto the scene 15 years ago in 2008’s “Iron Man”. “Because, if I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie ’cause I mean he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

He continued, “They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

Jackson reprises his role as Fury in the series, set in the present-day MCU as he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The star-studded series also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle.

When it comes to playing Fury again, Jackson said he feels like he’s been doing it for much more than 15 years.

“Feels like I’ve been playing him forever,” he joked.

While Jackson didn’t say much about the series, Cheadle, who also spoke with ET Tuesday, said the series presents a “great” opportunity for him and Jackson’s characters to interact.

“And that’s a great opportunity, not only to find out more about these characters, but for me to have an opportunity to work with Sam,” Cheadle said of teaming up with Jackson for the major MCU mashup. “I’ve known him for many years, we’ve always been saying, ‘When are we going to get to do it? And finally, we’ve gotten to do it.’ So, we’re really, really excited about it and, I hope people are as happy about it as we were.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres June 21 on Disney+.

