The very best in Canadian music is being recognized.
On Wednesday, the annual Polaris Music Prize announced its long list of eligible nominees for the prize, which is awarded to Canada’s best album of the year.
Included in the long list are artists like Feist, whose album Multitudes was released in April, as well as Alvvays’ Blue Rev, Daniel Caesar’s Never Enough, U.S. Girls’ Bless This Mess, Jessie Reyez’s Yessie, Andy Shauf’s Norm and many more.
“The Canada Council for the Arts is proud once again this year to present the Polaris Music Prize Long List in support of extraordinary and diverse musical talents from across Canada, coast to coast to coast,” said Carolyn Warren, Director General, Arts Granting Programs Division, Canada Council for the Arts.
In total, 221 albums were considered for the long list by a 205-member jury comprised of music writers, programmers and broadcasters.
On July 13, the short list of 10 finalists will be announced, with the winner revealed in September.
The winner receives a $50,000 prize. Last year’s winner was Pierre Kwenders, for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
Check out the full long list below:
Alexandra Stréliski – Néo-Romance
All Hands_Make Light – Darling the Dawn
Alvvays – Blue Rev
Andy Shauf – Norm
Aquakultre – Don’t Trip
Aysanabee – Watin
Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds of Joy
Begonia – Powder Blue
Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer
Big|Brave – Nature Morte
Chiiild – Better Luck in the Next Life
Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
Daniel Caesar – Never Enough
Debby Friday – Good Luck
Dylan Sinclair – No Longer in the Suburbs
Eliza Niemi – Staying Mellow Blows
Feist – Multitudes
Gayance – Mascarade
Ghostkeeper – Multidimensional Culture
Home Front – Games of Power
Isabella Lovestory – Amor Hardcore
Jairus Sharif – Water & Tools
JayWood – Slingshot
Jessie Reyez – Yessie
Khotin – Release Spirit
Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used to Be
Murray Lightburn – Once Upon a Time in Montreal
N Nao – L’eau et les rêves
Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo
Philippe Brach – Les gens qu’on aime
Planet Giza – Ready When You Are
Poolblood – Mole
The Sadies – Colder Streams
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Thierry Larose – Sprint!
U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
Witch Prophet – Gateway Experience
Yoo Doo Right – A Murmur, Boundless to the East
Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan