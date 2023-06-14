The very best in Canadian music is being recognized.

On Wednesday, the annual Polaris Music Prize announced its long list of eligible nominees for the prize, which is awarded to Canada’s best album of the year.

Included in the long list are artists like Feist, whose album Multitudes was released in April, as well as Alvvays’ Blue Rev, Daniel Caesar’s Never Enough, U.S. Girls’ Bless This Mess, Jessie Reyez’s Yessie, Andy Shauf’s Norm and many more.

“The Canada Council for the Arts is proud once again this year to present the Polaris Music Prize Long List in support of extraordinary and diverse musical talents from across Canada, coast to coast to coast,” said Carolyn Warren, Director General, Arts Granting Programs Division, Canada Council for the Arts.

In total, 221 albums were considered for the long list by a 205-member jury comprised of music writers, programmers and broadcasters.

On July 13, the short list of 10 finalists will be announced, with the winner revealed in September.

The winner receives a $50,000 prize. Last year’s winner was Pierre Kwenders, for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.

Check out the full long list below:

Alexandra Stréliski – Néo-Romance

All Hands_Make Light – Darling the Dawn

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Andy Shauf – Norm

Aquakultre – Don’t Trip

Aysanabee – Watin

Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds of Joy

Begonia – Powder Blue

Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer

Big|Brave – Nature Morte

Chiiild – Better Luck in the Next Life

Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

Debby Friday – Good Luck

Dylan Sinclair – No Longer in the Suburbs

Eliza Niemi – Staying Mellow Blows

Feist – Multitudes

Gayance – Mascarade

Ghostkeeper – Multidimensional Culture

Home Front – Games of Power

Isabella Lovestory – Amor Hardcore

Jairus Sharif – Water & Tools

JayWood – Slingshot

Jessie Reyez – Yessie

Khotin – Release Spirit

Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used to Be

Murray Lightburn – Once Upon a Time in Montreal

N Nao – L’eau et les rêves

Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo

Philippe Brach – Les gens qu’on aime

Planet Giza – Ready When You Are

Poolblood – Mole

The Sadies – Colder Streams

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?

Tami Neilson – Kingmaker

Thierry Larose – Sprint!

U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess

Witch Prophet – Gateway Experience

Yoo Doo Right – A Murmur, Boundless to the East

Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan