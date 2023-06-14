Kim Zolciak is clapping back at Kroy Biermann’s “harmful and incredibly misleading” lies about her parenting.

The reality star, who’s “remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children,” has been left with “no choice but to speak up” and defend herself after her estranged husband alleged in court documents that their four kids — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — need protection from her.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Zolciak’s lawyer told People in a statement, which also accused the retired professional football player of trying “to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain.”

Additionally, Zolciak’s lawyer claimed that Biermann, 37, subjected his estranged wife, 45, to years of “emotional and mental abuse,” that has ultimately “taken a toll” on the whole family.

The statement concluded: “Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Elsewhere, in new court docs, Biermann recently requested a legal guardian for his kids, as per Page Six.

The former athlete alleged that Zolciak has been “abusive” to him with “little concern if the children are present” and expressed fear that her upcoming “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameo will affect their “mental health and wellbeing.”

Biermann also requested two people from a local mediation group to look into Zolciak’s alleged gambling and reckless driving “immediately.”

Despite their legal battles, the exes are still living in their Georgia mansion together. However, things have taken an unpleasant turn. The process has certainly not been “easy” for Zolciak, her former co-star Shereé Whitfield recently shared on Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“She’s dealing with a lot,” the Bravolebrity told listeners. “She has a lot of kids and is just really trying to be strong for [them].”

Zolciak and Biermann, who wed in 2011, filed for divorce last month.