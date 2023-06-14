Click to share this via email

It turns out Jon Hamm can do a pretty good impression of “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy.

Hamm — who recently confessed he’s a fan of the reality TV show — was asked to star as Kennedy alongside “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery, who took on the role of Tom Sandoval, on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Kennedy and Sandoval’s season 10 reunion show argument hit headlines, with Kennedy’s “worm with a mustache” and “poo poo head” insults — both perfectly captured by Hamm in the skit — doing the rounds online.

Host Andy Cohen labelled the “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment the “role of a lifetime” for actors Hamm and Slattery, before they launched into the impression.

Jon Hamm and John Slattery step into the shoes of James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval for a #PumpRules edition of Clubhouse Playhouse. @BravoTV @Andy pic.twitter.com/jnJlMBHuq2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 14, 2023

Hamm, who nailed the English accent, accused Sandoval of “always” being an “opportunist” as he pretended to call out Slattery over that “VPR” cheating scandal.

“Am I supposed to have an English accent?” Slattery — who seemed unaware of what he was reciting — questioned.

The clip got the attention of Kennedy himself, who shared the clip on Instagram.

He added the caption, “Jon Hamm. YOU LEGEND.😂🙌.”

The argument took place after Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair was revealed back in March.

He’d been dating Ariana Madix for nine years at the time, when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

During the reunion, it was revealed that the affair had actually started before Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding in August.

See more from the much-talked about season 10 reunion in the clip below.