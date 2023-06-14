Tom Holland made some pretty rare comments about his superstar girlfriend Zendaya.

The English actor, who’s been dating his “Spider-Man” co-star since at least 2021 when news of their romance broke, commented on their relationship in a new interview with BuzzFeed.

When asked what the secret to his rizz — charisma or charm, especially when flirting — is, Holland quipped: “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz.

“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” he continued, before essentially crediting Zendaya playing his love interest — Michelle “MJ” Jones — as his way of winning over his now-girlfriend. “So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.

“That’s kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I’m locked up. I’m happy and in love,” he gushed, “So I’ve got no need for rizz.”

that means to snag zendaya pic.twitter.com/qgT1xLbj0p — ika🌶 yeosang day⭐️ SEEING ATEEZ (@hwa_hope) June 14, 2023

Despite Holland’s belief that he’s got no rizz, fans were swift to disagree, as some noted on Twitter that he “has a lot of rizzz, even to spare,” calling him “Prince Charming” and his rizz “Avenger level.”

It’s no surprise that the adorable pair — who occasionally give their combined 249 million Instagram followers aww-worthy photos to melt over, such as posts commemorating each other’s birthday — are one of the internet’s favourite celeb couples. With that being said, basically just about everything they do, especially together, trends on social media.

“It’s crazy what you can do nowadays that will get you trending,” Holland said in a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from glimpses of their romance, Tom and Zendaya’s relationship “is something that we are incredibly protective of,” the actor told THR. “We want to keep [it] as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Elsewhere in the 27-year-old Brit’s interview with BuzzFeed, Holland revealed that the person who sends him the most memes is — to no surprise — his girlfriend, 26, whom he also shared was his childhood celebrity crush.

“It’s nonstop,” he said. “She sends me too much, it’s like, I can’t keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”