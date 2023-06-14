Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have a “Spider-Boys” group chat.

Holland spoke about his friendship with his fellow Spidey actors in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Crowded Room” star, 27, admitted he regretted not speaking to Garfield directly after being named as the new Spider-Man.

Holland recalled, “That’s because of my naivete as a kid.

“I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him. If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back.

“Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Is Paused ‘In Solidarity With The Writers’

The pair got chance to have a proper chat about everything as the three original Spider-Men reunited for the 2021 flick “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“It was wonderful,” Holland gushed. “Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Addresses His Future As ‘Spider-Man’ At ‘The Crowded Room’ Premiere

He said when asked what the last thing the group spoke about was, “I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off. They were obviously happy to oblige,” adding that it’s all “Spider-Man stuff.”