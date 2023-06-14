Heather Rae El Moussa is proud of her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared an update about her 4-year-old son, Tristan, on her Instagram Story, revealing he’d undergone a tongue tie revision.

READ MORE: Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Son As He Turns 1-Month-Old

“Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision,” she captioned a photo of the adorable child. “Getting lots of snuggles.”

Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Tongue tie, also known as ankyloglossia, is a condition in which the web of tissue under the tongue is formed in such a way as to restrict movement of the tongue.

The condition can cause a number of issues for infants, including impeding their ability to latch on effectively during breastfeeding.

READ MORE: Heather Rae El Moussa Addresses Criticism For Showing More Of Newborn Son On Social Media Than Her Stepkids

Heather Rae revealed in February that her son was born with tongue, cheek and lip tie, as well as jaundice, in a post on Instagram.

“Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️,” she wrote at the time. “I’m so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support🙏🏻 but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping.”

Heather Rae and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcomed Tristan on January 31.