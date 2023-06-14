Jennifer Lawrence is keeping it real while addressing that “No Hard Feelings” nude scene with her 21-year-old co-star.

The 32-year-old actress, portraying a woman who responds to a Craigslist ad to date a shy teenager, told People that she “took a deep breath and then I disrobed” before appearing nude on camera in the upcoming raunchy rom-com.

“[It’s] definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth,” Lawrence’s co-star, Andrew Barth Feldman, agreed about bracing himself for the nudity.

“But it was so incredibly safe,” he noted. “Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were okay.”

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in Columbia Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings”. — Photo: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

In the film, Lawrence stars as Maddie, a struggling Uber driver who desperately responds to an unusual Craigslist ad from two “wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college,” as per the synopsis. “To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) in Columbia Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings”. — Photo: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

The stripped-down scene unfolds when Maddie takes Percy skinny-dipping at night, later discovering that other beachgoers have stolen their clothes.

Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in Columbia Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings”. — Photo: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

“I never second guessed it,” Feldman told People of the scene, in which his character ends up clinging to the hood of a car nude. “Much like everything in this movie, you just have to do it, and then it will be done.”

“Because you’re being forced to,” Lawrence joked.

“No Hard Feelings” hits theatres on June 23.