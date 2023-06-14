Scarlett Johansson nailed the work and motherhood balance from the get-go.

The actress chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair about bringing her baby son Cosmo, now 1 — whom she shares with husband Colin Jost — to the set of her latest film “Asteroid City” when he was just 8 weeks old.

As Blair questioned whether being a new mom helped her in her role in the flick, Johansson replied, “I had a little baby, which was great to be able to share with everybody, because how often [do] you get to be around like an eight week old baby?

“So everybody was very excited about that because it’s so amazing. You know, they’re like this new, fresh person and I was so happy.

“I was just very fortunate that I felt really great after I had my son and so I was excited to share him with everybody,” Johansson, who also shares daughter Rose Dorothy, 8, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, added.

She went on, “It was fun for me… there was something about being a little bit out of my mind that was actually kind of helpful, I think, because I feel like when you’re a new parent, you know, you’re in a waking dream state a lot of the time.

“Like the first few months, you know, [it’s] four months or so until you kind of get it down. And so I liked that, like it helped in a way, with the surreal quality of the work that we were doing, you know? Yeah, it was fun.”

As Blair commented on Johansson showing her strength by working while juggling being a mom, she responded, “I have a lot of friends that have gone back to work after having a baby, you know, eight weeks, ten weeks, 12 weeks postpartum.

“I was very fortunate that I work in an environment where I can bring my baby to work. You know, I know a lot of women that are pumping milk in the coffee break room and, you know, like, that’s really… it’s very challenging.

“So I’m lucky that I got to have my baby with me in my little dressing area and stuff like that. Not everybody gets that. I know that made it easier for me.”

“Asteroid City” hits theatres on June 16.