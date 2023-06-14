“Asteroid City” co-stars Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend like to make their promotional tour fun.

ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair recently sat down with the actors to talk about director Wes Anderson’s new comedy, and ask them all about their viral moment on the Cannes red carpet last month.

Appearing for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Asteroid City”, the two stars decided to share a fun dance on the red carpet.

“It was a dare,” Hawke revealed when asked about the moment, adding, “I dared Rupert.”

‌”She dared me,” Friend confirmed. “But here’s the thing. I’ve completely forgotten about the day, because you get out of the bus and it’s 400 billion photographers, and then it’s, ‘Come here, go there.’ Next thing I know, there’s a tap on my shoulder and there’s this incredible person inviting a dance. Who’s going to say no to that? And also, it was such a celebratory, exuberant reunion of this wonderful cast and crew. What better way than just the joy of dancing?”

The actor also laughed, “I’m just glad I didn’t trip over.”

“I just feel like those things are always like, so self-conscious,” Hawke explained of her inspiration for the dare. “And you see these people who made this silly, beautiful, silly movie, and everyone standing up on all these different carpets and they’re like, ‘Yes, I’m beautiful, I’m dressed up, I’m wearing very expensive diamonds and I’m very serious now.’ And really the people who work in this business are clowns, and are mostly pretty unselfconscious.”

She added, “And I just, I can’t handle it. So I thought we should dance.”

‌The cast of “Asteroid City” is about as star-studded as it gets, featuring performances by Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and many, many more.

Asked what it was like to work with a cast that big, Rupert Friend was nothing but enthusiastic about all of it.

“Wes has made no secret of the fact that he loves actors,” he said. “He finds that moment where the thing goes from his mind to the page, to the storyboard, to the camera, to life, completely transcendental and magical. And I’m not really sure what happens, but something magical happens when all those things meet together.”

Friend continued, “So when he assembles a cast … everyone also has a very positive energy, which sounds maybe a little woo woo, but there’s no divas, there’s no egomaniacs, there’s no Debbie Downers, there’s no any of that. So there’s this kind of like it’s like you’re on a volcano. It’s like bubbling underneath every moment. And whether that’s at dinner off camera at night or a scene that you’re not in, but you just come to watch because you want to support your colleagues, or a jam under the stars with, say, Maya one Tuesday night, it all has that underneath it.”

“Asteroid City” opens in Canadian theatres June 23.