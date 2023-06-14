Talks have already begun for a fourth MCU “Spider-Man” movie.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland shared that he has already taken meetings with Marvel about a “Spider-Man 4”.

The actor revealed that he had already sat in on a series of development meetings for a new “Spider-Man” sequel, and that he made sure to assemble “a bunch of notes and ideas” of his own.

“It was myself, [producer Amy Pascal], [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in,” he said. “It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why.”

Holland added, “I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative,” though he admitted that he still has his doubts.

“But I’m also a little apprehensive about it,” he explained. “There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”

Holland first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War”, before starring in his own standalone film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the following year.

He followed those up with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019 and the multiverse epic “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which earned over $1.9 billion at the box office.