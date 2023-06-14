Lily-Rose Depp showered girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake, with love on her birthday.

To celebrate her musician girlfriend’s special day, the actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing multiple pics of their romance.

“Happy birthday love of my life,” Depp, 24, captioned a mirror selfie which sees 070 Shake’s — real name Danielle Balbuena — arm wrapped around her gal.

Photo: Instagram/ @LilyRose_Depp

Following a candid snapshot of the pair, and one of the rapper-singer, 26, seemingly massaging Depp’s heart-sock-covered feet, the star of HBO’s “The Idol” shared a final pic of the couple kissing alongside the words, “Te amo Dani.”

Prior to Depp’s social media love-dump, the couple were spotted on a coffee date in NYC, holding hands as they walked side by side around the city, with 070 Shake’s arm wrapped around Depp. Earlier in the day, the pair were also seen having a steamy make-out session.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake in New York City. pic.twitter.com/NaMVxsT6tS — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 12, 2023

Lily Rose Depp and 070 Shake in NYC yesterday pic.twitter.com/0dLxgDIw5S — Izaiontherun (@user81813323) June 12, 2023

Last month, Depp made the couple’s romance public as she celebrated a relationship milestone on social media. Roughly a week later, the two were photographed kissing and hugging while reuniting outside LAX Airport as Depp returned from the Cannes Film Festival where she promoted “The Idol” alongside co-star The Weeknd.

Prior to 070 Shake, Depp dated Timothée Chalamet for over a year before calling it quits in 2020. She was also romantically linked to Austin Butler after the two were photographed kissing following a date in August 2021.

As for 070 Shake, the New Jersey-native previously dated singer-songwriter Kehlani from 2021 to 2022.