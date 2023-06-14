The final season of “Outlander” is almost here and the cast are placing their bets on how it all ends.

The show’s leads, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, are just hoping for a happy ending for their tragic couple.

“I don’t know, but I would like to see them happy at the end,” Balfe told ET Canada’s Keisha Chante when asked to predict the ending of the show. “You know, I would like to see them just sitting on a porch, being able to put their feet up, have a nice cup of tea.”

While they hoped for greener pastures for their characters, some of the other cast members had more extreme predictions.

“Probably in space,” Charles Vandervaart said of where the show ends.

David Berry didn’t have any ideas, but fully trusted the show’s fate was in good hands.

“We’re terrible writers (but) we work great writers and it’s a book series that has been written by one of the most successful authors,” he explained. “And I think [Diana Gabaldon] knows exactly what she’s got planned in store.” He continues, “It’s (the show) in good hands.’

Gabaldon is the author behind the book series the show is based on, and serves as a consultant for the show. She’s even worked directly on the show penning an episode in season 5.

According to Berry, most the show’s cast has been kept in the dark about the show’s fate, with the exception of the leading man.

“I think there’s been a couple of whispers that Sam knows,” he recalled. “He’s got, you know, every clue when you ask him. But the rest of us, we’re in the dark about it. And so we’re excited to see how it ends as much as the fans are.”

For some of the cast, that “excitement” means hoping for a bloody end.

“Great question. I mean, everybody dies,” joked Joey Phillips of the ending.

Sophie Skelton agreed with part of the sentiment, on a more serious note.

“Everybody does. I mean, it’s always tearing our hearts out, so somebody’s probably going to die,” she admitted.

The eighth and final season of “Outlander” is currently on pause amid the WGA writer strike, but season 7 premieres on June 16.