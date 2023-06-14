Amy Duggar King is responding to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s statement blasting the new docuseries about the scandal-plagued family.

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” — which is a four-episode series exploring the truth behind The Duggars, stars of the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting”, who were part of the radical religious organization The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — is streaming on Prime Video now.

Jim Bob and Michelle said of the doc on their website, “The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one. Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar — © TLC/Discovery Communications / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CPImages

READ MORE: Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Blast ‘Derogatory & Sensationalized’ Docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

While chatting to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about feeling the statement was “a bit of gaslighting”, Amy shared: “I do. I feel like this is the moment where they could have said, like, we made mistakes, right? I mean, it’s for the whole world to see. The entire world is seeing this documentary. Or I hope so.

“And for me, I was just like, it’s your chance to kind of be humble about it. And instead, not once did they mention the survivors, not once did they show any kind of turmoil or… it’s like they don’t believe it.

“They just, like, are living in like, you know, their head in the clouds and not really thinking of the people that are actually hurting that went through hell, including their own daughters. You know, it’s just really sad. And for me, it is gaslighting. It’s just completely being narcissistic about it.”

As the host questioned whether she thought their perspective would ever change, Amy replied, “Can’t really speak for them, but as long as they’re in the ideal or they believe a certain way like that, then their mindset will not change. It will not.

“And it’s just so sad. It doesn’t have to be like this. You know, I wish it didn’t have to be like this. But if you’re not going to speak the truth and be honest, then obviously the truth is going to come out somehow.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy also said that she still speaks to her cousin Jill Duggar Dillard “quite a bit,” despite the latter breaking away from the family.

Jill, who broke away from the family and religion, spoke out for the first time about her history and what she saw behind the curtain.

When asked if she’d spoken to Jill since the docuseries had been released, Amy responded: “I have, yes. We talk quite a bit. We have play dates with our boys and we text and we encourage each other,” admitting Jill would keep her in the loop about projects including her book.

Amy went on, “I’m always on her team and I’m always on anyone’s team that’s going to get out of this. I’m your cheerleader for life if you realize you don’t have to live this way.”

Jill shares sons Israel David, 8, Samuel Scott, 5, and Frederick Michael, who was born in July 2022, with husband Derick, while Amy shares son, Daxton Ryan, 3, with husband Dillon.

Amy added when questioned whether she was surprised that Jill wanted to be a part of the docuseries, “I am just so amazed by her strength, honestly. And I think that she’s just come such a long way through counselling with her marriage and all the things that she’s changed in her life that I think this is such a pivotal moment for her in such a bright awakening for her to be like, ‘I am strong and I am not going to be scared.’

“So, I’m so glad that she joined. And I wasn’t surprised, actually.”

READ MORE: Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Welcome Their Third Baby: ‘He’s Here!’

Amy said of whether there was any hesitation in terms of whether she and her husband Dillon should do the doc, “When Amazon calls, you answer that call. For me… it’s very interesting how the world has viewed my family and it’s been skewed. It hasn’t necessarily been the truth. And so I’m okay with sharing the truth if it’s going to help other people. You know, I’m not here to smear anyone’s name, but I will expose the darkness. And that’s something that I will not hide from or be scared about.”

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” is now streaming on Prime Video.