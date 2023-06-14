Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in "Red, White & Royal Blue".

The stars of Prime Video’s upcoming rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue” share what it was like to film intimate scenes as friends in real life.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine — who portray a romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the president of the United States, and Prince Henry of Wales, respectively — tell GQ Hype how they fought the awkwardness on set, not only as friends, but of being surrounded by the film crew.

“There’s so much choreography to sex…ual scenes,” Zakhar Perez recounts, laughing at the excessive amount of time and energy — and the occasional blow-up mattress — that went into rehearsing the intimate scenes.

“It’s a crazy thing to be intimate in that way with your friend,” Galitzine adds. “And we want people to fall in love with these characters, because their love has to be real.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine for GQ. — Photo: Josh Wilks/GQ

During rehearsals, Zakhar Perez notes that the lead actors’ “guards were down,” however, as soon as someone would yell, “Cut,” they would whisper jokes and try to make one another crack up.

“One of us would say something stupid, like, ‘Get off me!'” the actor recalls for GQ’s summer issue.

“Red, White & Royal Blue”, adapted from the popular Casey McQuiston novel of the same name, hits the streamer on August 11.