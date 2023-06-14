Taylor Ann Green is in mourning.

The “Southern Charm” star has shared the heartbreaking news that her brother Richard Worthington Green, known to family and friends as “Worth,” died on June 8 at 36.

READ MORE: Treat Williams Dead At 71: Kim Cattrall, John Travolta And More Stars Pay Tribute

“Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” Green and her family said in a statement to People.

“We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends,” the statement continued. “Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

READ MORE: ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor And Comedian Mike Batayeh Dead At 52

The news was first shared on Tuesday by Green’s sister Catie King, who wrote on Instagram, “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

Green’s “Southern Charm” co-star ex-boyfriend Shep Rose commented on the post, writing that Worth was “absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”