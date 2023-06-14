Demi Lovato is opening up about her fluid identity.

In a new interview with GQ Hype Spain, the “Cool for the Summer” singer explained why she decided to go back to using feminine pronouns last year, after coming out as non-binary in 2021.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Celebrates Pride Month With Encouraging Message: ‘You Are All Extraordinary’

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” the 30-year-old said, as translated by People, of using “they/them” pronouns. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

Despite her issues with non-binary pronounces, Lovato shared that she would still like to see more gender neutral spaces for her and others to use.

“I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it,” she explained.

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender,” she continued. “You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

Lovato added, “I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘In A Really Good Place’ Right Now, Declares Love For Emo

In May 2022, fans noticed that Lovato had added “she/her” in her Instagram bio, alongside the pronouns “they/them,” which she’d introduced a year earlier.

Appearing on the “Spout” podcast a few weeks later, she confirmed, “Yeah, so, they/them is… I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

Lovato explained at the time, “For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”