Amy Duggar King hasn’t heard from her cousin Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna, amid his legal trials.

Josh was convicted of child pornography charges in 2021, before he was sentenced to 12 and a half years in jail in 2022. It was revealed earlier this year that he’d been handed almost two months of additional jail time on top of that after he was caught with a contraband cellphone, Global News reported.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the docuseries “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” — which explores the truth behind the scandal-plagued family — Amy shared of Anna: “Yeah, my heart goes out. My heart, honestly, is just like, okay, like you have to understand that this is your reality. And I think that’s going to take you a really long time to really understand that.

“And I’m not trying to force her to leave or to call me or anything. I’m literally just saying ‘I’m here, the door is open, I’m here. If you ever want to speak, I’m here. If you ever want to, you know, do whatever, anything.’

“So far, it’s been radio silence. There’s nothing on the other end. But I am hopeful that someday maybe she’ll try. I heard that she put out a statement, or I think she did that said that we were toxic. And that really is interesting.

“I think the words she used are very interesting because she used to go to children’s rallies and support women that were getting out of abuse. And it’s really sad that she can’t see what she’s in for herself. She can’t see that or she doesn’t want to, you know, disrupt the family more. I don’t know what it is, but I can only hope and pray that she will, you know, see the reality of it.”

Two of Josh’s sex-abuse victims were his sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald when they were 12 and 9 or 10 years old, USA Today previously reported.

They then spoke out in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Jill appears on the docuseries, but Amy has “no idea if we’re going to hear from Jessa.”

She went on, “I obviously wish her the best. I love her just like all my cousins. It’s hard not to see them. It’s hard not to be in their lives. It’s not something that I ever wanted.

“But at the same time, and like I’ve said over and over again, I have to stand up for what is right, especially to protect children. And when abuse is covered up, you know, I’m going to be mad as hell about it.

“I’m not going to just be quiet and silent. I think that’s so wrong. I’m so proud of the ones taking a stand, you know, that are like, ‘Okay, enough is enough. We’re going to do something about it.’ And so all of us kind of join forces and and here we are.”

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" is now streaming on Prime Video.