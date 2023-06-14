“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” is taking the franchise to a new level.

In the newest clip for the upcoming action film, audiences are taken behind the scenes in the intense car chase scene.

“We came to Rome to shoot a chase scene. Something with a lot more ambition and predictability that we haven’t had in previous chases,” director Christopher McQuarrie explains in the opening moments of the video.

Tom Cruise is shown to be actually handcuffed to the car with his co-star Hayley Atwell as they drive through the cobblestone of Rome, making for “unpredictable” driving conditions.

“Some would even say the car is possessed,” he jokes. “I don’t think we could have made a sequence that would be more difficult to shoot if I had gone out of my way to do it and it has really amazing results.”

The new movie is the 7th entry in the action franchise with “Part Two” set for release in 2024.

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” arrives in theatres on July 12.