Jessie James Decker is taking matters into her own hands.

In a new video for Aviation American Gin, the “Wanted” singer brings back Ryan Reynolds’ infamous The Vasectomy cocktail, just in time to celebrate Father’s Day with husband Eric Decker.

“It’s Father’s Day, and that means it’s time for another vasectomy,” Jessie says in the video, adding “something my husband has refused to get, so today I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

Eric made headlines in January when his wife revealed that he “refuses” to get an actual vasectomy, after having had three children together.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” added Jessie. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

After the opening joke, Jessie takes viewers through the cocktail recipe, which Reynolds first introduced as a Father’s Day delight in 2021. Nick Cannon took the reins for another video last year.

Photo: Maximum Effort

Aviation American Gin is also offering The Vasectomy Kit, with everything someone would need to make one for their dad this Father’s Day.

If you’d like to make The Vasectomy on your own, here is the full recipe:

INGREDIENTS [makes 1 cocktail]



1.25oz AVIATION AMERICAN GIN

1oz CRANBERRY JUICE

DASH LEMON JUICE

3oz TONIC

ORANGE TWIST

INSTRUCTIONS

