Netflix is doubling down on “XO, Kitty”.

On Wednesday, June 14, the streamer announced that it was renewing the series for a second season, continuing the adventures of Anna Song Covey (played by Toronto-based actress Anna Cathcart).

The series, a spin-off of the wildly popular “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, made its premiere in May and proved to be a big hit with viewers.

According to Netflix, “XO, Kitty” debuted at No. 2 on the streamer’s English TV List, with 72.1M hours viewed, and landed in the top 10 in 90 different countries within the first week after its premiere.

READ MORE: ‘XO, Kitty’: Anna Cathcart Initially Thought It Was ‘A Joke’ When She Was Pitched ‘To All The Boys’ Spin-Off

Meanwhile, Cathcart took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing in the caption, “freaking out… a little bit… or a lot @xokittynetflix.”