Jennie Kim is recovering.

The BLACKPINK singer has broken her silence after walking out on a concert in Melbourne mid-show on Sunday night.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Walks Off Stage During Concert Amid Health Concerns And ‘Deteriorating Condition’

Her agency, YG Entertainment, released a statement earlier this week explaining that Jennie had to leave the stage due to her “deteriorating condition.”

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” the statement said, adding that Jennie had “expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance.”

But the statement continued, “However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

Now, Jennie has issued a statement to fans directly, taking to her Instagram Story to say, “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover at the moment.”

Photo: Jennie/Instagram

“Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys,” she added.

READ MORE: Filipino-Canadian TikTok Star AC Bonifacio Shares Her Dream Of Dancing With BLACKPINK’s Lisa

The exact reason for her leaving the stage has not been revealed, but fans showed their support for the K-pop star.

Jennie 🥹 get well mahal ko 🥺 BORN PINK AUSTRALIA#BORNPINKinMELBOURNE_Day2#BORNPINKinMelbourne @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/jdp4fJngO8 — N E F E L I • SAW BLACKPINK 🥹 (@roseanneclouds) June 11, 2023

She so brave still stepping up the stage despite being so sick 🥺

Please recover well Jennie 🤍pic.twitter.com/C2DTZhynqH — vin🐣 (@kjrjsimp) June 12, 2023