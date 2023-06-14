While there’s no argument that Tom Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and its sequels, there’s another performance that continues to resonate with viewers: his 2017 appearance on “Lip Sync Battle”.

In that now-iconic bit, Holland began by making like Gene Kelly while lip-syncing to “Singing in the Rain”, wearing a suit, tie and hat while accompanied by backup dancers, all brandishing umbrellas.

After 20 seconds or so, Holland briefly disappeared and then re-emerged dressed in an entirely different outfit, wearing a wig, fishnet stockings, high heels and a bustier, faux rain pouring down as he lip-synced to Rihanna’s “Umbrella” while performing an unbelievably acrobatic dance routine that included a gymnastic flip that found him splashing down into a puddle of water.

Despite all the years that have passed, that brief routine remains memorable for fans.

“I’m proud of it,” Holland said of his “Lip Sync Battle” number during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I like that it left a lasting impact,” Holland reflected. “It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. ‘Spider-Man’ was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy. I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, ‘Can I bring my friends?’ And they’d say, ‘Yeah.’”

According to Holland, he wasn’t making any big points about toxic masculinity by donning drag, but was simply wearing what the show’s costume designer put together for him.

“I don’t give a f**k,” he said. “I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking. I was just like, ‘Yeah, f**k it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care.’ But you’d never catch me doing that now. Just because I don’t want to do a f**king TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life.”

Still, he remains amazed at the longevity that TV appearance continues to hold.

“It is an interesting one,” he admitted. “Because I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ is what I get the most compliments for.”