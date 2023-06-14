Get ready to head onto the field with some of the NFL’s top QBs in “Quarterback”, a new eight-episode Netflix docuseries produced by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“The series gives unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on and off the field,” notes the synopsis for the upcoming series. “For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.”

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Banned Them From Watching Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The series marks the NFL’s first partnership with Netflix, and offers viewers a unique look at each football season, as told through the POV of various NFL quarterbacks.

The makers of “Quarterback” were provided with unprecedented access to Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota, from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, taking viewers inside the huddle with teammates and inside their homes with their families.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl Win With First Family Visit To Disneyland Resort

“The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons,” Netflix’s synopsis adds.

“Quarterback” debuts on July 12.