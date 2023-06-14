Toronto Filmmaker Reeyaz Habib has died at 53.

Exclaim reports human remains were found in a dumpster in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood Thursday, which have now been identified as Habib’s.

The filmmaker was declared missing on June 9, though he was last seen on June 5. Police are currently seeking information on his whereabouts between those dates.

READ MORE: Cormac McCarthy, Award-Winning Author Of ‘No Country For Old Men,’ Dies At 89

Habib’s work included his directorial debut “Fat Lady Sriracha” which was to be distributed through Game Theory Films.

“Reeyaz was a wonderfully kind spirit, full of an excitement for life, and telling the complex yet necessary stories within it,” the film’s producer, Jaskaran Singh, offered in a statement. “He brought us all together to fulfill a lifelong dream. We’re extremely grateful for the time and trust we got to have with him, and look forward to honouring his legacy by making sure his story gets told.”

Starring Milcania Diaz-Rojas, Carlo Rota, Richard Fitzpatrick, Ben Sutherland and Angela Beshara, the film follows a line cook who becomes a surrogate mother to pay for her father’s gambling debt.

READ MORE: Ted Kaczynski, Known As The ‘Unabomber’ For Years Of Attacks That Killed 3, Dies In Prison At 81

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at http://www.222tips.com.