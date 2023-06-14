Kevin Spacey is speaking out in a new interview, blaming the media for cratering his once-successful Hollywood career after it all came crashing down in 2017 in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault.

In the interview with Germany’s Zeit magazine, Spacey addresses the media coverage of those accusations, which allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013, while claiming that people he meets have offered nothing but support.

“The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection,” he said.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said about the fallout those accusations had on his career.

In the U.K., Spacey has been charged with numerous charges of sexual assault, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. However, not only does Spacey expect to be exonerated, but insists there are acting jobs awaiting him when that happens.

“But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” he said.