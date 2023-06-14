Click to share this via email

Drake is helping out his local businesses.

The rapper did some last minute errands at Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto in some swag.

He shared the photo to Instagram with the caption, “And away we go…”.

READ MORE: Drake Bags $2 Million After Denver Nuggets Win NBA Championship

Showing off his hometown pride, the musician also made sure to don the merch of the local public transit line, the TTC, with his jacket. It wasn’t clear what was in the singer’s basket, but it appeared to have a few deodorant spray bottles.

Fans were amused by the photo, sharing teasing comments.

READ MORE: Who Is Lilah Pi? Everything You Need To Know About Drake’s Rumoured New Love Interest

“Back in Shoppers splurging with optimum points 🔥,” wrote one fan. “Stacking them shoppers points they ain’t knowing p 👌🏽,” wrote another.

The photo op comes ahead of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour which sees him touring with 21 Savage.

Drake kicks off his three-month-long tour in two weeks.