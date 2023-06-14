Stassi Schroeder is clapping back at “clickbait articles” reporting that she defended former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval during a recent podcast appearance.

At issue are some comments that Schroeder made on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast when she discussed the social media backlash toward him.

“It’s like emotionally beheading people,” Schroeder said. “Who’s to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that? What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don’t get down with that. I really, I don’t like it.”

She also made it clear that she was no fan of Sandoval.

READ MORE: Stassi Schroeder Defends Tom Sandoval Against Online Hate Amid His ‘Disgusting’ Behaviour

“Do I like Tom Sandoval? No. Do I think what he did is disgusting and — like, f**k him!” she added, realizing she’d just fallen into the same trap. “But, like, see now I feel like I’m even adding to it. Like, the online vitriol,” she added

After some news outlets ran stories featuring her comments, implying that she was standing up for Sandoval’s behaviour, she posted a curt comment on Instagram Stories.

“I’m seeing a lot of clickbait articles saying I defended Tom Sandoval on ‘Call Her Daddy’. Untrue,” she wrote.

“I was expressing my opinions about online hate and how dark it has gotten,” she added. “I would never defend Tom Sandoval in this situation. He’s 100% wrong. Like seriously with these headlines? Lol.”