Earlier this year, an astounding statistic came to light, indicating that Scarlett Johansson was the highest-grossing movie actor of all time.

Given her roster of screen credits — which includes the likes of “Avengers: Endgame”, “Jungle Book” and “Ghost in the Shell” — the total gross of the 33 films in which she’s appeared are $14.52 billion.

This places her ahead of the No. 2 actor, fellow ‘Avengers’ co-star Robert Downey Jr., whose 43 films have amassed $14.39 billion. In third place”: Samuel L. Jackson, who has appeared in 43 films, which have grossed $14.36 billion.

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Shares What It Was Like Taking Her 8-Week-Old Son To Work With Her On ‘Asteroid City’ Set

During a recent appearance on “CBS Mornings”, Johansson was asked about earning that accolade.

“I’m pretty sure I’m going to get some text message from Sam [L] Jackson, that’ll be like ‘No, no, no, no. Wait a minute,'” she joked, as reported by Hello!.

“I think he’s the number one, oh I guess I’m the maybe [number one] actress,” she continued.

This places her well ahead of her “Asteroid City” co-star Tom Hanks in the box-office race; when asked if she plans to mention that to him, she quipped, “I’m gonna start doing that.”