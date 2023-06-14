Kevin Costner wants Christine Costner out of their home. In court docs obtained by ET, the 68-year-old “Yellowstone” actor claims that his estranged wife will not move out of their southern California home, despite a prenup stipulation that requires as much. ET has reached out to Christine’s lawyer for comment.

According to the court docs, in the Costners’ prenup, which was signed when they tied the knot in 2004, Christine agreed that, in the event of a divorce, Kevin would have exclusive possession and use of his separate property residences, and that she would vacate any separate property family residence she was living in within 30 days of the filing of a divorce petition.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1. However, she has yet to move out, despite Kevin’s multiple requests and his offer to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence, the court docs claim. Rather, according to the docs, Christine has taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.

Kevin claims in the docs that he has already made a contribution to Christine’s attorney’s and accountant’s fees, paid her the $1,200,000 due to her under the terms of their prenup, made a comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo, is continuing to pay all of their children’s expenses, and is currently negotiating a summer visitation schedule for their kids, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12.

The estranged couple’s prenup stipulates that Kevin pay a $200,000 down payment for Christine’s new residence and cover its monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for one year, all of which Kevin says in the docs he’s prepared to do.

In Christine’s divorce filing, she listed the date of separation as April 11 and cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce. Afterward, in a statement to ET, a rep for Kevin reacted to the news.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the actor’s rep said. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

