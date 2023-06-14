Meryl Streep won great acclaim (and an Oscar nomination) for her performance as imperious fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

According to co-star Emily Blunt, however, Streep’s attempt at method acting to nail the role wound up leaving her “miserable.”

In the latest issue of Variety, Blunt sits down for a conversation about acting with “Succession” star Brian Cox, with the two discussing Streep.

“’The Devil Wears Prada'”! It was just an extraordinary overnight shift in my life when that came out,” Blunt recalled.

“I loved it,” Cox replied. “And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you. One of my ambitions, before I snuff it, is to work with Meryl.”

“Oh, don’t say ‘snuff it!’ You will. She’s amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film. She said it was one of the first times she’s tried method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda,” Blunt recalled.

“I met her once, and I said, ‘I never liked you.’ And she went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I never liked you because I was jealous.’ How can anybody be that good?” Cox admitted.