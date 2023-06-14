Riley Keough is reportedly paying her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, $1 million in order to settle the lawsuit over control of the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at age 54.

It was previously reported that Keough had filed to be sole trustee of her late mother’s estate, and that Presley had been removed from the estate in exchange for being paid an undisclosed sum.

As The New York Times reports, the “Daisy Jones and the Six” star is paying the sum as part of the settlement reached with her grandmother in order for Keough to become sole trustee of the estate.

In addition, the Times reports that Keough will pay an additional $400,000 to cover Presley’s legal fees.

In the legal filing obtained by the Times, Keough’s attorney, Justin Gold, noted that Keough will remit the $1 million “after receiving the proceeds of her mother’s life-insurance policy.”

“In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” Gold added.