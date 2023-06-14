Eva Longoria is heading to the White House, where her new movie “Flamin’ Hot” will be screened for an audience including President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

According to a press release from Searchlight Pictures, the White House screening for the new film — which marks the “Desperate Housewives” alum’s feature directorial debut — comes after “Flamin’ Hot” set a new record for Searchlight as the studio’s most-watched streaming motion picture of all time.

“Flamin’ Hot” tells the true story of Frito Lay janitor Richard Montañez (played by Jesse Garcia), the son of a Mexican immigrant, who drew upon his heritage to come up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, revitalizing the company and disrupting the food industry in the process.

READ MORE: Eva Longoria On Portraying The Image Of A Hero With Her Film ‘Flamin’ Hot’

In recognition of the cultural impact that the film has made with respect to diversity, equity and inclusion, the White House invited Longoria, producer DeVon Franklin, and fellow collaborators to the special White House screening, which will take place on Thursday, June 15.

The screening will take place on the South Lawn, and will include the cast of the film in addition to families and Latino community leaders, with remarks by the president, first lady and Longoria preceding the screening.

“I am deeply humbled by the fact that my first feature as a director has already struck a chord with millions of viewers around the world. Richard Montañez’s story is a great testament to the American dream of hard work, faith, and family, and I am thrilled that we are able to share that inspiration with so many,” said Longoria in a statement.

“I’m elated to witness Flamin’ Hot set the world ablaze!” added Franklin. “This movie is a fiery testament to the power of determination and the pursuit of the American dream.”

READ MORE: Eva Longoria’s Directorial Debut ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Marks First Film To Release Simultaneously On Two Major Streaming Platforms

“Just like we witnessed with the festival screenings, the audience response to the film on Hulu and Disney+ with this historic first dual platform release has been tremendous,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield of the film, which was the first movie to ever to screen on two major streaming platforms simultaneously. “And what better way to celebrate the extraordinary work of Eva, DeVon and the entire team than a screening at the White House for President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. A momentous occasion indeed!”