Salma Hayek is among the stars appearing in the new season of “Black Mirror”, the acclaimed Netflix anthology series that takes a “Twilight Zone”-style approach to the more dystopian aspects of technology’s impact on society.

Speaking with Britain’s Radio Times (as reported by The Independent), Hayek expressed her excitement at taking on a role that’s markedly different from what fans are used to seeing her do on the big screen.

In the episode — titled “Joan is Awful” —”Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy stars as a woman who discovers that her life has been turned into a TV show on a Netflix-like streaming service, with Salma Hayek playing her.

According to Hayek, the role represented “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself.”

“I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating,” she told Radio Times.

“It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that,” she continued.

“There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’” she added.

In addition to Murphy and Hayek, “Joan is Awful” also stars Michael Cera, Ben Barnes and Rob Delaney.

The new season of “Black Mirror” debuts Thursday, June 15.