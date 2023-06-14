Prior to her death in December 2016, Carrie Fisher filmed a role in the film “Wonderwell”, and fans will finally get to see it later this month.

According to Deadline, Fisher completed filming her role in the fantasy flick — which also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft and Kiera Milward — just six weeks before her death.

The outlet reports that “Wonderwell” has finally been picked up by a distributor in North America, Vertical, which will be releasing the film on June 23.

As director Vlad Marsavin explained, post-production budgetary challenges with special effects led to the lengthy delay.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” he said. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with COVID lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

Speaking with Deadline, Marsavin admitted that Fisher’s death came as a “huge shock” to him and his team on the film.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. After a night shoot, which went on until 2 a.m., she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team,” Marsavin said.

“Working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget,” added Ora, Fisher’s co-star in the film. “I can’t wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell.”

“Set between contemporary Italy and a fantastical realm, the coming-of-age story follows Violet (Milward), an inquisitive girl living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Tiger Free),” notes the synopsis. “When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana’s (Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot. Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who warns her about Yana’s beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Croft). Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold.”

“Wonderwell” will have a brief theatrical run beginning June 23, followed by a digital release.