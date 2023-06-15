Treat Williams‘ daughter is mourning her father following his unexpected death Monday.

Elinor “Ellie” Williams, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to share how she’s doing, telling followers she’s “shattered” over losing her dad.

“This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered,” Ellie wrote over a throwback photo of the 71-year-old “Everwood” actor. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Photo: instagram.com/elliecwills

Ellie also shared a link to a New York Times article about Treat as well as a photo of the Vermont property where the actor lived.

“We’re home, Dad,” Ellie captioned the picturesque snap, which featured a sprawling green field and what appeared to be the family’s dogs lying on it.

Photo: instagram.com/elliecwills

Treat died Monday following a fatal motorcycle accident in Vermont.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near the southwestern Vermont town of Dorset. The accident involved Treat’s motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV. Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning left into a parking lot and didn’t see the motorcycle. The driver had his turn signal on, according to police.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after the crash, and pronounced dead when he arrived, officials said during a press conference.

Barry McPherson, Treat’s agent of 15 years, told ET, “Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

“He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors,” McPherson said.

Following news of his death, Treat’s co-stars, collaborators and friends, including Kim Cattrall, John Travolta, Matt Bomer, Chris Pratt, Barbara Niven and “Everwood”‘s Gregory Smith, paid tribute to the late actor, whose career spanned more than four decades.

Speaking to ET Tuesday, Niven, who played Treat’s estranged wife and love interest, Megan, on Hallmark Channel‘s “Chesapeake Shores”, told ET, “It’s really hard to even consider the fact that he’s not here because he was just so larger than life. He just filled up the room, filled up the set. What a blessing to be able to have worked with him on ‘Chesapeake’ for six years in that kind of atmosphere where we all became a family.”

“My heart is just… He left his family so much, and they must be so bereft and heartbroken and that’s mostly what I’m thinking about,” she continued, referring to Treat’s wife and two children. “Treat just lived a large life in every way. He savored it. He loved to eat, he loved good wine. He loved to break out into singing in the green room, and that’s how we’ll all remember him.”

