Dolce & Gabbana-gate is heating up on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians”. After teasing the drama in trailers for this season, Kourtney Kardashian is finally speaking out about her hurt feelings surrounding her sister Kim Kardashian‘s collaboration with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, which took place at Milan Fashion Week, four months after Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in a stunning wedding hosted by the Italian designers, featuring a series of bold looks from the designers’ archives. Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity,” and the drama builds just days before Kim’s Milan show.

Here’s a breakdown of the beef:

Kourtney’s Side

Following her 2022 wedding to Travis, Kourtney found herself upset at Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Saying that Kim called her to let her know that originally the deal was a SKIMS collaboration between Kim’s shapewear company and the Italian designers, she later let her know that SKIMS was no longer involved.

Kourtney claims she asked Kim if Kim was calling to ask her permission to which she replied, “I guess.”

Kourtney also says during a discussion with her sister, Kendall Jenner, that she wasn’t initially upset by the collaboration until momager Kris Jenner urged the sisters to promote Kim’s collection on their social media accounts in the family group chat. When Kourtney said she was confused by what she was supposed to promote, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, allegedly replied, “You know, Dolce, the people who did your wedding,” a comment that Kourtney says “triggered” her.

She told Kendall that she felt Kim is “legit copying my wedding,” claiming Kim was miserable at her wedding and that multiple people told her the mother of four was “spiralling” during the festivities. But instead of giving her credit or asking if she could try her own take on the “vibe,” Kourtney claims that Kim used the wedding to have conversations with Dolce and Gabbana about the potential collaboration and put the financial opportunities above Kourtney’s feelings.

Kourtney breaks down in tears discussing the “abundance” of opportunities the sisters are given, saying that Kim just “sees it as the dollar signs.”

Kourtney has also said she’s not only upset with Kim, but also with Kris and how the entire deal was handled.

Kim’s Side

Kim has noted that she did not discuss a potential deal with Dolce and Gabbana during Kourtney’s wedding, but rather the designers were impressed by Kim’s vintage Dolce looks during the multi-day event.

She shared that she had a lengthy email chain “begging” the designers to push the collection so that it didn’t come too close to Kourtney’s special day.

Kim also shared that she called Kourtney twice to talk about the collection, explaining that while initially the deal between SKIMS and Dolce fell through, she was still moving forward with a collection.

“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” Kim claims of the collaboration. “I said, ‘don’t do the Madonna collection, don’t do the lace collection, don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.'”