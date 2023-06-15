Nicki Minaj has revealed that after previously discussing the possibility, she has gone ahead and had a breast reduction.

Earlier this week, the “Starships” rapper shared a post on Instagram teasing her and Ice Spice’s song “Barbie World” from the “Barbie” motion picture soundtrack.

“I’m a 🔟 so I pull in a KEN 🎀👅,” she wrote in a caption, along with the video in which she lip syncs to the track while occasionally pointing the camera to show off her low cut top.

But it was in the comments that Minaj made her revelation, writing, “New boobs who dis? 🫠”

The 40-year-old artist had discussed the possibility of having a breast reduction during an Instagram Live session in May 2022.

“I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry,” she said. “And I was like, ‘No, no, not yet, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off…”

Minaj jokingly added, “It’s A cup season!”