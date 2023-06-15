Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss didn’t exactly hide their attraction to one another. During the “Secrets Revealed” episode of “Vanderpump Rules” on Wednesday, Sandoval and Leviss flirted right in front of Ariana Madix while she was still in a relationship with the former.

In one unaired scene, Sandoval told Madix what went down during a guys’ get-together he had, a night fans now know was when he first hooked up with Leviss. During that conversation, a giddy Leviss arrived with flowers and Sandoval had a big smile and seemed touched by the gesture.

Both Sandoval and Leviss said “It’s been so long,” which is now viewed as an inside joke, given that Leviss had crashed the guys’ night the previous evening. Then, in cell phone footage from the night before, Sandoval and Leviss looked cozy together.

“I barely recognize you anymore,” Sandoval joked with Leviss, before offering to make everyone “dumplin’ lattes,” his special coffee for Madix, whom he called “dumplin'” for years.

Next, Leviss discussed her time with Oliver Saunders, Garcelle Beauvais’ son, whom she made out with. Sandoval stared into space during the start of this conversation, but the more Leviss spoke, the more engaged he became, leaning forward, chin on hand, smiling as she talked. Sandoval’s mood shifted when Leviss said she made out with Saunders, with his face going slack.

Lala Kent chimed in next, saying that she wouldn’t feel comfortable having Leviss around her man.

“Hmmm,” Sandoval offered in response.

In another unaired scene, Sandoval and Madix enjoyed a skating date together. Towards the end of the date, Madix spoke about her friendship with Leviss and defended her co-star.

“You’re gonna have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel, I love her so much,” Madix recalled telling Katie Maloney. “We’ve spent so much time together on trips, and we really have this really beautiful little friendship family and them saying stuff like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t trust Raquel around my man.’ I’m like, ‘We’ve all stayed in houses together.'”

“It’s like this transparent love that we have,” Sandoval agreed.

Later, Maloney questioned how Madix could not care about Sandoval and Leviss’ odd behaviour, which Madix seemed to brush off because Leviss was her friend. Maloney warned her that Leviss was Sandoval’s friend too, and had acted like more than that in recent days.

Then, during a scene with Leviss and Scheana Shay, the former claimed that she slept in Sandoval’s guest room, but said she and he just “had a fun night as friends.” Seventeen weeks later, though, Leviss confessed she had sex with Sandoval that night.

Leviss and Sandoval’s months-long affair amid his nine-year-long romance with Madix, now dubbed Scandoval by fans, has become a groundbreaking scandal for fans.

After the bombshell three-part reunion aired, a source told ET that “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out” of the behavioural health and trauma facility that she entered after the reunion taping.

“She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly,” the source said. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

