Kim Kardashian is revealing the qualities she looks for in a man.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star shared her “man list,” and first on that list is apparently a nice smile.

“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn-ons,” she said in a confessional. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.”

She added, “Just kidding. But not kidding.”

Of course, teeth aren’t the only thing Kardashian would be looking for on the dating scene, listening off qualities like “good hygiene,” somebody who is “spontaneous” and “fun,” and would make a good “role model” for her kids.

She also said she wants a man who is “calm,” but willing to “protect” and “fight” for her, and would be also be “supportive, genuinely happy for [her and] successful.”

Kardashian didn’t stop there, adding, “No heavy baggage, I have enough,” she added. “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

Finally, the 42-year-old said, “No balding. But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”