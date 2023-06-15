David Beckham scored major dad points on Wednesday night.

The former footballer took his 11-year-old daughter Harper to see Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” show at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., with the pair sharing a sweet moment in an Instagram clip.

Harper donned a bright pink cowboy hat and feather boa for the gig, while her dad wore a matching boa around his neck.

The father-daughter duo sang along to Styles’ “Late Night Talking” in the clip shared by David, with Harper dancing and singing along. David knew all the words, as well.

David then kissed his youngest child at the end of the video in a cute moment.

David then shared more adorable pics and vids of him and Harper on his Instagram Story, with Harper wearing a pair of oversized cherry sunglasses in one snap, while David opted for the watermelon version, clearly a reference to Styles’ smash hit “Watermelon Sugar”.

Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

Styles’ Wembley shows this week have attracted quite the star-studded audience. Spice Girls singers Mel C and Emma Bunton were among attendees, with Stanley Tucci also looking like he was having a blast.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actor took to Instagram to share a clip of himself singing along to “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”.