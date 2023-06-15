Details are still surfacing of the fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of Treat Williams. The actor died Monday at Albany Medical Center in New York after being airlifted away in a helicopter from the collision in Vermont.

On Wednesday, a witness to the tragic accident, Matt Rapphahn, shared his recollection of the events, detailing the harrowing collision.

Speaking with People, Rapphahn said he initially had his back to the road, but turned around “just in time” to see the crash — which occurred around 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near the southwestern Vermont town of Dorset. The crash involved Williams’ motorcycle and a 2008 Honda SUV.

Rapphahn — owner of Long Trail Auto — said the driver of the Honda in question was headed to his auto shop to drop the car off for maintenance.

“I ran over to [Treat], and then I ran back to the shop and called 911,” Rapphahn said, adding that the driver of the Honda appeared to know it was Williams who had been hit.

According to Rapphahn, the 71-year-old actor was “conscious and verbal” as medical services arrived, and was answering EMTs’ questions, but it seemed like he “was in a great deal of pain.”

Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning left into a parking lot and didn’t see the motorcycle. The driver had his turn signal on, according to police.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” Vermont State Police told ET on Tuesday.

Williams was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Authorities are waiting on further details of Williams’ condition before his death from medical examiners.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing, but the driver was not detained by authorities and was deemed to not be impaired at the time of the accident.

Barry McPherson, Treat Williams’ agent of 15 years, tells ET, “Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

“He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors,” McPherson said.

After news of Williams’ tragic death was released, co-stars, fellow actors and fans alike flooded social media, sharing tributes to the beloved actor.

