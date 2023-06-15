Shannen Doherty shared another honest look at her cancer battle in an Instagram clip this week.

The actress — who revealed her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, three years after sharing that her first bout of cancer had gone into remission — revealed last week that her cancer had spread to her brain.

Doherty then took to Instagram to post a video taken just before she underwent surgery to remove a tumour in her head.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star — who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 — captioned the clip, “January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumour in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified.

“The fear was overwhelming to me.”

Doherty wrote, “Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore.

“This is what cancer can look like,” she added.

Doherty’s latest video comes after she shared a clip of himself receiving radiation therapy.

Her caption included, “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.”

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” she continued, before thanking her doctors.