Conor McGregor’s family is growing even bigger.

On Wednesday, the former UFC champ revealed on “Live with Kelly and Mark” that he and fiancée Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth child together.

Asked about life at home with his three kids, McGregor said, “Things are going well, we’ve also got another one on the way. In a couple more weeks, we’ll be able to find out what the sex of the baby is.

“We’re very excited back home, a lot of great things happening. I’m very, very blessed and very thankful. Every day I smile up to God and thank God,” he added.

McGregor and Devlin have two sons, Conor Jr, 6, and Rian, 2, as well as 4-year-old daughter, Croia Mairead.

“There’s a lot going on. Training is picking up with Junior, he’s starting to get his [punching] techniques correct; he’s loading the bow and arrow on the backhand, he’s throwing the shot and rolling under,” the 24-year-old said of raising his kids.

“Croia, my daughter, is getting initiated into the big school now. She’s meeting her teachers, seeing her new class, and she’s in the school uniform,” McGregor said. “All that’s happening now.”

McGregor and Devlin first met in 2008, and they welcomed Conor Jr. in 2017. In 2020, the couple announced that they were engaged.